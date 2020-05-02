Left Menu
Delhi violence: Kejriwal govt approves name of former HC Judge Sunil Gaur as 'Claims Commissioner'

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has approved the name of former Delhi High Court Judge, Justice (Retd) Sunil Gaur as 'Claims Commissioner' to estimate damages and to award compensation relating to violence that took place in North-East Delhi in February this year.

Updated: 02-05-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 10:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has approved the name of former Delhi High Court Judge, Justice (Retd) Sunil Gaur as 'Claims Commissioner' to estimate damages and to award compensation relating to violence that took place in North-East Delhi in February this year. In March, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Justice DN Patel, had recommended Justice Gaur as the Claims Commissioner.

After approving the name the notification regarding his appointment mentioned that "the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court has been pleased to appoint Justice Sunil Gaur, (Retd.) as 'Claims Commissioner' to investigate the damages and to award compensation relating to the riots that took place in North East District." As per the Delhi government notification copy, the term of Justice Gaur as Claims Commissioner shall be for a period of six months, subject to extensions, if required.

In March, the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, had named Justice Sunil Gaur (retd) as the Claims Commissioner in terms of the law laid down by the Supreme Court in the case of "Destruction of Public & Private Properties Vs. State of Andhra Pradesh and Ors". Justice Sunil Gaur came to limelight when he dismissed the former Union Minister P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail and sent him in jail in INX media case on his retiring day in August 2019. (ANI)

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers.

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

