Uttarakhand to give extra 12.5 kg foodgrains under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana

Uttarakhand government on Saturday decided to give an extra 12.5 kg foodgrain per family under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for next three months to 13.17 lakh families in order to ensure availability food to the poor during the crisis created by COVID-19. Earlier each family was getting only 7.5 kg of foodgrains per month in the state.

The Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government also said that free grains would also be provided to the non-ration card holders by the respective district magistrates. An official release said the state government has so far distributed 1.33 lakh meal kits to poor and labourers in the state possessing no ration cards.

The state government has procured additional foodgrain from Food Corporation of India (FCI) to meet the demand. The release said that a mobile application has been provided on Google Play Store by the state government through which people residing in urban areas can get delivery of essential commodities at their doorstep without hassles. (ANI)