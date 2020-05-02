Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy to hold salutation ceremony to honour COVID-19 warriors

The Indian Navy will hold a salutation ceremony in Mumbai and Goa on Sunday to honour the efforts of coronavirus warriors in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 16:10 IST
Indian Navy to hold salutation ceremony to honour COVID-19 warriors
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Navy will hold a salutation ceremony in Mumbai and Goa on Sunday to honour the efforts of coronavirus warriors in curbing the spread of COVID-19. According to an official statement, about 15 Navy ships have planned illumination to salute the frontline workers. They will display prominent banners saying 'India Salutes Corona Warriors'. They also will sound the ship's siren and fire flares at 7:30 pm at Anchorage in Mumbai.

Furthermore, the Naval Air stations at Goa will be displaying human chain messages on the runways to honour the COVID-19 warriors. Aerial photography would be undertaken during the activity and social distancing norms will be ensured. Indian Navy aviation assets will undertake showering of petals by helicopters on COVID-19 hospitals on May 3, which is the 'Corona Warrior Day'. The COVID-19 hospitals are Kasturba Gandhi Hospital and INHS Asvini, Colaba, in Mumbai, and GMC and ESI hospitals in Goa.

The activity is tentatively planned to be held at around 10 am. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR plans to study whether novel coronavirus strain in India changed form

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR is planning to study whether the novel coronavirus strain in India has undergone mutation while spreading within the country over the last two months. According to a senior scientist of the countr...

Cycling-European championships postponed by a year - UEC

The road cycling European championships scheduled for September in the Italian province of Trentino have been postponed by a year amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Union Europeenne de Cyclisme UEC said on Saturday. Due to the difficult situatio...

Trump hopes COVID deaths will be below 100,000

President Donald Trump says hes hoping that the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States will be below 100,000. Even that, he acknowledged on Friday, is a horrible number. Trumps predictions of the expected U.S. death toll have ...

Haryana reports fifth coronavirus-related death

A 62-year-old coronavirus positive woman from Ambala City, with underlying health conditions, died on Saturday, bringing the death count to five in Haryana, a health official said. The woman died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she was admitte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020