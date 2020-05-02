Chandigarh reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 94

Six new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 94 in the Union Territory, said the Health Department in a statement.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 37,776 on Saturday of which 26,535 are active cases. 10,018 patients have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported so far.

The Ministry said that 2,411 new cases of coronavirus and 71 deaths were reported from different States/Union Territories in the last 24 hours. (ANI)