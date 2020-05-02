Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 94

Six new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 94 in the Union Territory, said the Health Department in a statement.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:09 IST
Chandigarh reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 94
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Six new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 94 in the Union Territory, said the Health Department in a statement.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 37,776 on Saturday of which 26,535 are active cases. 10,018 patients have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported so far.

The Ministry said that 2,411 new cases of coronavirus and 71 deaths were reported from different States/Union Territories in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak records highest single day spike in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan on Saturday registered its highest single day increase in the coronavirus cases with 1,952 new infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 18,770, officials said. The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to ...

West Bengal reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

As many as 70 people have tested COVID-19 positive and 7 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, said the State Health Department on Saturday.Though 70 more have confirmed positive for coronavirus, 45 patients have been di...

Betel leaf farmers in Lucknow incurring losses due to lockdown

Betel leaf farmers, here are incurring losses as they are unable to sell their products during the nationwide lockdown in wake of COVID-19. Betel leaves are decaying in the field as their demand has stopped and they can not be stored. It is...

Khawaja shocked at Cricket Australia's financial crisis

Batsman Usman Khawaja, who was snubbed by Cricket Australia while announcing central contracts, says he was shocked to learn about the financial crisis the Board is facing and blamed it on mismanagement. Former captains Michael Clarke and A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020