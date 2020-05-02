Left Menu
Ensure timely assistance to rape victims for termination of pregnancy: HC to Rajasthan govt

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:26 IST
"We challenged this order in which the single bench had denied permission to terminate a 26-week fetus of a 17-year-old rape victim," said Additional Advocate General Pankaj Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan High Court has directed the state government to frame guidelines to ensure that rape victims who became pregnant are provided timely legal and medical assistance so they could exercise their reproductive choice in terms of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. A division bench of justices Sandeep Mehta and P S Bhati gave the direction while hearing a special writ petition filed by the state government challenging a decision by a single bench, which had rejected the plea of a minor rape victim of Churu seeking termination of her pregnancy stating "the foetus in the womb had a right to life as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution".

"We challenged this order in which the single bench had denied permission to terminate a 26-week fetus of a 17-year-old rape victim," said Additional Advocate General Pankaj Sharma. The court said that a pregnant woman, even in a normal situation, has a right to demand termination of pregnancy up to 20 weeks as per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

Taking a serious note of the delay in deciding the case at initial stage leading to crossing of the 20-week threshold for termination, the court said, "The victim sought termination of her pregnancy well in time but the matter was unnecessarily delayed because of red-tapism and systemic indifference." "If an application for termination of pregnancy is submitted by the guardian of the victim to the appropriate authority within the stipulated period of 20 weeks as provided by the MTP Act, it shall be processed forthwith and suitable decision shall be taken thereupon within three days from the date of submission thereof," the court said. While directing the government and an NGO to provide all remedial measures to the child born to the victim in this case, the court said that in case, where the threshold of 20 weeks gestation has been crossed, the full-time secretary of the District Legal Services Authority would assist the victim and her guardians if they so desire for approaching the high court to file a writ petition seeking direction for termination of pregnancy.

