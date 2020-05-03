2,487 new cases take India's COVID-19 count to 40,263
With the sharpest increase of 2,487 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 87 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 40,263, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:48 IST
With the sharpest increase of 2,487 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 87 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 40,263, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.
The total cases are inclusive of 10,886 cured and discharged patients, one migrated, and 1,306 deaths. At present, there are 28,070 active COVID-19 cases in the country.
Earlier in the day, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that India's COVID-19 mortality rate of 3.2 per cent is the lowest in the world. (ANI)
