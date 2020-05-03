Left Menu
Development News Edition

We have suggested Centre to lift lockdown in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that a suggestion has been made to the Centre to lift the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 20:01 IST
We have suggested Centre to lift lockdown in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a video-conference on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that a suggestion has been made to the Centre to lift the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the national capital. "I believe the lockdown can be lifted in Delhi. We have even suggested the Centre that the containment zones should remain sealed but the rest of Delhi should be declared as a green zone as it has affected the revenue that the government used to earn," said Kejriwal during a video conference on Sunday.

He further said that they have even suggested that the formula of odd-even can be followed at the market places to avoid the overcrowding. On the possibility of new COVID-19 cases if the lockdown is lifted, Kejriwal said: "There will indeed be some numbers of positive cases of coronavirus. However, we are prepared to treat them. We have even increased the number of COVID-19 tests to be able to keep an eye on those who are getting infected."

"Hope we will be able to convince the Centre on lifting the lockdown," he added. The Delhi Chief Minister said the Center's decision of lockdown on March 24 was very important. "If we had not implemented the lockdown, then the situation in the country could have been horrific now," he said.

He said that earlier, the country was not ready to fight COVID19. "We had no idea of social distancing. Neither the people nor hospitals were ready. We had no personal protective equipment kits or testing kits either." Speaking about the future of Delhi if coronavirus cases continue to pour in, the Chief Minister said: "We have to understand that coronavirus has come to India. It will remain."

"It is not possible that there will not be any coronavirus cases. We have to prepare ourselves accordingly. We have to take precautions to avoid contracting coronavirus." Kejriwal also said that they would not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril.

"The revenue has fallen from Rs 3,500 crore in April month of the previous years to Rs 300 crore this year. How will the government function?" As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi is 4,122, including 1,256 recovered/migrated and 64 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan sees economy down 3% in 2020 due to coronavirus

Jordans cash-strapped economy is expected to contract around 3 in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus, the finance minister said on Sunday.The International Monetary Fund IMF, which last March approved a four-year 1.3 billion programm...

COVID-19:NDMC announces Rs 15 lakh compensation for frontline workers in case of death

The New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC will provide Rs 15 lakh compensation in case of death of any of its employee fighting the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The compensation will be provided to both regular and contractual workers, ...

Centre sends public health teams to 20 worst-affected districts to help states in virus containment

Twenty central public health teams have been constituted and are being deployed in as many affected districts having high case load of COVID-19 in nine states and Delhi to identify the gaps and support them in proper implementation of clust...

IT hardware company expect to resume partial production this week, 100% next month

Electronics manufacturers expect to resume partial production this week and full capacity by end of next month if there is no change in guidelines from the government, according to senior company officials. The central and some state govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020