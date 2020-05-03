We have suggested Centre to lift lockdown in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that a suggestion has been made to the Centre to lift the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the national capital. "I believe the lockdown can be lifted in Delhi. We have even suggested the Centre that the containment zones should remain sealed but the rest of Delhi should be declared as a green zone as it has affected the revenue that the government used to earn," said Kejriwal during a video conference on Sunday.

He further said that they have even suggested that the formula of odd-even can be followed at the market places to avoid the overcrowding. On the possibility of new COVID-19 cases if the lockdown is lifted, Kejriwal said: "There will indeed be some numbers of positive cases of coronavirus. However, we are prepared to treat them. We have even increased the number of COVID-19 tests to be able to keep an eye on those who are getting infected."

"Hope we will be able to convince the Centre on lifting the lockdown," he added. The Delhi Chief Minister said the Center's decision of lockdown on March 24 was very important. "If we had not implemented the lockdown, then the situation in the country could have been horrific now," he said.

He said that earlier, the country was not ready to fight COVID19. "We had no idea of social distancing. Neither the people nor hospitals were ready. We had no personal protective equipment kits or testing kits either." Speaking about the future of Delhi if coronavirus cases continue to pour in, the Chief Minister said: "We have to understand that coronavirus has come to India. It will remain."

"It is not possible that there will not be any coronavirus cases. We have to prepare ourselves accordingly. We have to take precautions to avoid contracting coronavirus." Kejriwal also said that they would not be able to sustain the lockdown for long as the economy is in peril.

"The revenue has fallen from Rs 3,500 crore in April month of the previous years to Rs 300 crore this year. How will the government function?" As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Delhi is 4,122, including 1,256 recovered/migrated and 64 deaths. (ANI)