Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela government says eight killed in foiled mercenary 'incursion'

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:20 IST
Venezuela government says eight killed in foiled mercenary 'incursion'

Venezuela's government said it foiled a marine incursion on Sunday by "terrorist mercenaries" who attempted to enter the country on speedboats from neighboring Colombia, adding security forces killed eight of the assailants.

President Nicolas Maduro frequently accuses political adversaries of attempting to overthrow his administration with the support of the United States, which has vowed to force him from office through sanctions that have crippled the OPEC nation's oil exports. Critics of the ruling Socialist Party often dismiss such accusations as stunts used as an excuse to detain opponents of the government.

The group landed early on Sunday on the coast of La Guaira, about 20 miles (32 km) from the capital Caracas, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said in a televised address. "They tried to carry out an invasion by sea, a group of terrorist mercenaries from Colombia, in order to commit terrorist acts in the country, murdering leaders of the revolutionary government," he said.

Socialist Party leader Diosdado Cabello said eight people were killed and two were detained. "We have deactivated an attempted incursion of our territory, thanks to intelligence efforts," Cabello told reporters.

Maduro has overseen a six-year economic crisis that has left many citizens unable to obtain basic food and medicine and forced nearly five million people to emigrate. The United States and more than fifty other countries disavowed Maduro after his disputed 2018 election, which they say was rigged, and instead have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the nation's legitimate interim leader.

But Maduro retains the backing of the country's armed forces as well as countries including China and Russia, which have harshly criticized the U.S. sanctions.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

All concerned will ensure needy get free ration from PMGKAY: West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has issued a message for the people, stating that he is sure that all concerned in the State government will ensure that needy get free ration from the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana PMGKAY. This is the ti...

Greens enter Irish coalition talks with climate on agenda

Irelands Green Party agreed to enter talks about forming a government with the centre-right Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties on Sunday, but said it would withdraw if it could not agree a policy programme with climate action at its core.Ire...

Pak says 18 million people could lose jobs due to lockdown as coronavirus tally crosses 20,000

Around 18 million Pakistanis could lose their jobs in the country due to ongoing lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, a top minister said on Sunday, as the COVID-19 tally crossed 20,000 after 981 more patients w...

Massive search operation along International Border in JK's Kathua

Security forces on Sunday carried out a massive search operation along the International Border IB in Hiaranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district following information about movement of suspected persons, officials said. The Arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020