Indian Coast Guard thank corona warriors

The Indian Coast Guard thanked corona warriors in the state on Sunday with the Coast Guard ships showing appreciation by illumination at 25 locations covering the entire coastline of the country.

ANI | Vasco Da Gama (Goa) | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:55 IST
A Coast Guard helicopter showering petals on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Coast Guard thanked corona warriors in the state on Sunday with the Coast Guard ships showing appreciation by illumination at 25 locations covering the entire coastline of the country. "In accordance with the call given by the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Coast Guard actively participated in the India thanks COVID-19 warriors initiatives on May 3, 2020. The Coast Guard ships showed appreciation by illumination at 25 locations covering the entire coastline of the country including the far-flung island territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands," said a press release from the Indian Coast Guard.

In addition, the Coast Guard Helicopters showered petals on hospitals treating Corona patients at five locations. The ships displayed the banners "India Salutes Corona Warriors" and sounded the ship's siren and fired flares at 1900 hrs at anchorage, the press release said. At Goa three Coast Guard ships anchored near the port and illuminated from sunset.

A Coast Guard helicopter showered petals on ESI hospital, Madgaon at 10:15 am, where along with the doctors, medical staff, COVID workers, personnel from Armed Forces and Police were also present. "This initiative of the Armed forces was a gesture to thank the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and all other health care workers for their tireless and selfless efforts during the ongoing pandemic," the press release added. (ANI)

