Govt offices to open today in Chhattisgarh
Government offices in the state will open from Monday, except for those in the containment zones.ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 04-05-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 09:00 IST
Government offices in the state will open from Monday, except for those in the containment zones. The General Administration Department of the Chhattisgarh government has issued a circular in this regard to the concerned Secretaries, Commissioners, and Heads of the Departments.
As per the circular, due to the spread of COVID-19, government offices will not open in Katghora Municipal Corporation in Korba district and in the Jajawal containment zone in Surajpur district. The circular states that sanitisation and cleanliness should be done in all government offices as per directions given earlier and social distancing norms should be followed. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- COVID
- Korba district
- Surajpur
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh purchases the largest value of minor forest produce in the country
Over 1 lakh people from Chhattisgarh stranded in other states
14 BSF personnel quarantined in Chhattisgarh after they returned from Agra
Chhattisgarh will not open its borders till COVID-19 situation normalises; states should be given right to decide which district to open: CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.
Chhattisgarh CM urges PM Modi for inclusion of cops, civic body employees in Centre's COVID-19 insurance scheme