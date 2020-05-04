Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targets Centre for charging train fare from migrant workers returning home

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Centre asking that if the government can bring back Indians stranded overseas through air, free of cost, then why cannot it give free rail travel facility to labourers amid lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:47 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targets Centre for charging train fare from migrant workers returning home
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the Centre asking that if the government can bring back Indians stranded overseas through air, free of cost, then why cannot it give free rail travel facility to labourers amid lockdown. "The workers are nation builders. But today they are stumbled. This is the cause of self-agony for the whole country. When we can bring back stranded Indians free of cost by airplane, when we can spend Rs 100 crore on Namaste Trump event from the government treasury, when the Railway Minister can give Rs 151 crore in PM's Care Fund, then why cannot the workers get the facility of free rail travel during this epidemic?" she said on Twitter.

"The Indian National Congress has decided that it will bear the full expenses of the rail journey of the workers returning home," she added. Earlier in the day, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had issued a statement stating that her party will bear the cost for rail travel of every needy migrant worker and labourer to their respective home towns during the lockdown.

She said that Congress had taken the decision as the Centre and Rail Ministry had completely ignored party's repeated requests to ensure provisions of "safe and free rail travel of migrant workers and labourers to their home-towns."In an order issued on May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places through special trains. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling falls as new U.S.-China tensions strengthen the dollar

The pound fell to its lowest level since Wednesday overnight, driven by a stronger dollar as China-U.S. relations worsened, but it erased some losses in early London trading on Monday. The U.S. government made a renewed effort to blame Chin...

Russia's coronavirus cases rise again by over 10,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day.This brought Russias nationwide tally to 145,268, the countrys coronavirus crisis response center said...

Indian U16 team following FIFA 11+ regime amid coronavirus lockdown

Indian U16 National Team coach Bibiano Fernandes said he has shared the FIFA 11 regime with the player amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in order to immune them from frequent injuries. Fernandes has been conducting three weekly webinars...

Paramedic honoured after death while volunteering in NYC

A retired Colorado paramedic who died from coronavirus after volunteering to help combat the pandemic in New York City was being honoured Sunday as his body was returned to Denver. Paul Cary, 66, who worked 32 years as a firefighter paramed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020