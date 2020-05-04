Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Outcome ratio increases to 90:20

Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Monday said that the outcome ratio, indicating the status of closed COVID-19 patients whether they have died or recovered, has improved to 90

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:20 IST
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, speaking to media in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Ministry and Family Welfare on Monday said that the outcome ratio, indicating the status of closed COVID-19 patients whether they have died or recovered, has improved to 90:20, which was 80:20 on April 17. During the press briefing, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, here said: "If we analyse the closed data of COVID-19 cases and calculate the outcome ratio that indicates the status of cases as in whether they have recovered or died, then it is found that outcome ratio has increased from 80:20 from April 17 to 90:20 today."

Agarwal further informed that a total of 1,074 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. "This is the highest number of cured patient in a day. 11,706 people have been cured till to date. The recovery rate is 27.52 per cent," he added. On April 30, 630 COVID-19 patients had recovered in the 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 25.19 per cent in the country which was 23.3 per cent on April 28.

According to the official data, India has registered 2,553 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which have surged the total number to 44,532. "A total of 2,553 cases have been increased in the last 24 hours which led the total number of cases to 44,532," Agarwal said. (ANI)

