Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico urges U.S. to probe of 'all' officials with ties to ex-minister

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-05-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 02:37 IST
Mexico urges U.S. to probe of 'all' officials with ties to ex-minister
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mexico's president on Monday urged Washington to investigate "all" officials, including members of elite U.S. law enforcement agencies, with ties to a former Mexican security minister accused of taking bribes from a top drug gang. The arrest of ex-Security Minister Genaro Garcia Luna in Dallas late last year sent shockwaves across Mexico, where he had spearheaded a militarized assault on powerful drug gangs beginning under former President Felipe Calderon in 2006.

Garcia Luna was subsequently indicted on charges of accepting millions of dollars in bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel, the gang once led by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Speaking at his regular morning news conference, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for a wide-ranging inquiry, suggesting that such an investigation could uncover wrongdoing by more than just one official.

"The U.S. government, now that it has begun an investigation, should delve deeper and also investigate officials" with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Lopez Obrador said. The investigation should cover "all those who intervened during this period because, without a doubt, there was cooperation," the president added.

Lopez Obrador suggested that an inquiry could uncover "criminal association" among officials from both governments. His call was prompted by a question about comments by former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jacobson to Mexican magazine Proceso published at the weekend in which she suggested both governments knew about possible corruption by Garcia Luna.

"The information we obtained - in the State Department - was drawn from U.S. officials, but it came from Mexicans, they were the ones who received and had most information about Garcia Luna's corruption," Proceso quoted her as saying. Jacobson afterward clarified on Twitter that she had never seen any "corroborated" evidence of Garcia Luna's involvement in drug trafficking and that "in an environment of many rumors, one is always cautious about working with officials."

A former FBI official in Mexico and an ex-CIA official both worked at a security company run by Garcia Luna until 2018. Earlier this year, a U.S. judge signaled that the drug corruption trial of the former minister will likely be prolonged due to its "complex" nature.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Israel isolates coronavirus antibody in 'significant breakthrough' -minister

Israel has isolated a key coronavirus antibody at its main biological research laboratory, the Israeli defence minister said on Monday, calling the step a significant breakthrough toward a possible treatment for the COVID-19 pandemic. The m...

UPDATE 2-Germany to reopen all shops, allow soccer matches - sources

Germanys state premiers will agree on measures to further ease coronavirus restrictions in a teleconference with Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled for Wednesday, two people familiar with the preparations told Reuters on Monday. The state p...

Venezuela makes eight new arrests, alleges U.S. supported incursion

Venezuelan authorities said eight people involved in a mercenary incursion were detained on Monday along the countrys coast, adding the suspects were part of a U.S.-backed plot that the government said it foiled a day earlier. The governmen...

WRAPUP 5-Masked and standing apart, the world tiptoes out of lockdown

Italy and the United States were among a slew of countries tentatively easing coronavirus lockdowns on Monday to revive economies as global deaths surpassed a quarter of a million.World leaders and organisations pledged 8 billion to fund a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020