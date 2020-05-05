Left Menu
Botswana police charge 70 people for traveling without permits

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaborone | Updated: 05-05-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:30 IST
Botswana police charge 70 people for traveling without permits
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Botswana's Tatitown police have charged 70 people for traveling without permits since the implementation of extreme social distancing regulation, according to a news report by Daily News.

Superintendent Edward Leposo said in an interview this morning that offenders were people who had either traveled to the shops or clinics.

According to him, the majority of those breaching the social distancing policy were fined between P500 and P1000.

The brewing of traditional brew (a kind of beer), Khadi, was another common offense registered at Tatitown. About 20 cases of illegal brews were recorded in the 11 villages that fall under Tatitown. Those found selling such brews were fined P500 and above.

Superintendent Leposo said, "However, that the villages recorded few incidents of violence. We have recorded three cases of sexual abuse and defilement here in Francistown and villages under our jurisdiction."

Also, Botswana's Okavango District Health Management Team (DHMT) has two people quarantined in Gumare.

The principal nursing officer at Gumare Primary Hospital, Fidelia Mpesu, said in an interview that since March 25, the DHMT had a total of 45 people in quarantine and 43 tested negative for coronavirus. They were released after the announcement of results.

She said of the two on quarantine, one's samples were taken for testing on Monday.

The DHMT, Mpesu said, trained healthcare workers on coronavirus case management and also conducted daily screening at ports of entries such as Mohembo Border Post.

