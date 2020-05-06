Pentagon denies any role in any Venezuelan incursion, echoing Trump

Pentagon denies any role in any Venezuelan incursion, echoing TrumpReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:14 IST
The Pentagon added its voice to President Donald Trump's denial on Tuesday of any involvement in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country.
"The United States government had nothing to do with what's happened in Venezuela in the last few days," Defense Secretary Mark Esper told a news briefing, even as he renewed criticism of socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Maduro on Monday said authorities there had detained two U.S. citizens working with a U.S. military veteran who has claimed responsibility for a foiled operation.
