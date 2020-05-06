Plea in Kerala HC claims personal details of COVID-19 patients being leaked by hospitals

A petition has been moved in Kerala High Court claiming that personal details of COVID-19 patients are possibly being leaked to private players by the hospitals treating such patients. Recording the undertaking from both the sides, a bench of Justice Shaji P Chaly and Justice Ashok Menon on Wednesday adjourned the matter till May 11, by which time the state government is expected to file a response in the matter.

The petitioner, through advocate Mathew Kuzhalanadan, told the court that while he was not a COVID-19 patient, he was contacted by a Bangalore-based entity after he aided the admission process of a COVID-19 patient in a Kasargode hospital. "On enquiries, the petitioner came to realise that the person who had contacted him had not acted on behalf of any government authority and that it may be a private entity who was given access to his mobile number," Kuzhalanadan said.

The petitioner also said that he has made a representation to the state government over the matter. The government pleader, on the other hand, said that he would obtain a report from the District Collectors over the issue and file a statement in the court given the serious allegations made. (ANI)