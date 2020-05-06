Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in Kerala HC claims personal details of COVID-19 patients being leaked by hospitals

A petition has been moved in Kerala High Court claiming that personal details of COVID-19 patients are possibly being leaked to private players by the hospitals treating such patients.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:29 IST
Plea in Kerala HC claims personal details of COVID-19 patients being leaked by hospitals
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been moved in Kerala High Court claiming that personal details of COVID-19 patients are possibly being leaked to private players by the hospitals treating such patients. Recording the undertaking from both the sides, a bench of Justice Shaji P Chaly and Justice Ashok Menon on Wednesday adjourned the matter till May 11, by which time the state government is expected to file a response in the matter.

The petitioner, through advocate Mathew Kuzhalanadan, told the court that while he was not a COVID-19 patient, he was contacted by a Bangalore-based entity after he aided the admission process of a COVID-19 patient in a Kasargode hospital. "On enquiries, the petitioner came to realise that the person who had contacted him had not acted on behalf of any government authority and that it may be a private entity who was given access to his mobile number," Kuzhalanadan said.

The petitioner also said that he has made a representation to the state government over the matter. The government pleader, on the other hand, said that he would obtain a report from the District Collectors over the issue and file a statement in the court given the serious allegations made. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-From broken neck to captaincy: Cane to lead All Blacks in new era

A bull neck and surfeit of courage come in handy in rugby, and Sam Cane has relied heavily on both to overcome a horrifying injury and become the man to lead the All Blacks into a new era.The 28-year-old openside flanker was named Kieran Re...

19 more coronavirus cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 692

19 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 692 on Wednesday, the state Health Department said.Among the new cases, Badami reported the highest number at 13, followe...

FOREX-Euro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying

The euro resumed its fall on Wednesday and the Japanese yen reached a seven-week high against the U.S. dollar after a court decision challenging German participation in the euro zones stimulus programme. Germanys highest court on Tuesday ga...

Combating Covid-19: Howrah Municipal Corporation collects 124 samples in single day

The Howrah Municipal Corporation workers on Wednesday carried out the Covid-19 testing in the city and collected 124 samples in three hours. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the corporation has covered the Jogmaya B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020