Delhi Police Crime Branch interrogates Maulana Saad's son

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday interrogated the son of Maulana Saad, the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, and sought details of about 20 people who had attended the Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital or were part of its management.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday interrogated the son of Maulana Saad, the chief of Tablighi Jamaat, and sought details of about 20 people who had attended the Markaz at Nizamuddin in the national capital or were part of its management. Delhi Police sources said, "son of Maulana Saad (Tablighi Jamaat chief) was interrogated by Delhi Police Crime Branch yesterday. Delhi Police has sought details from him about 20 people who had attended the Markaz in Delhi or are a part of its management team."

The Delhi Police had on April 30 issued another notice, it's fourth, to Maulana Saad asking him to get tested for COVID-19 at a government lab. The Tablighi Jamaat chief tested negative for COVID-19 in a test done in a private lab, his lawyer Fuzail Ayubi had submitted to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on April 27.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Tablighi Jamaat chief and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in connection with the congregation held at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital. (ANI)

