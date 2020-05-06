Complete lockdwon in Chhattisgarh on weekends this month

There will be a complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh on all week-ends -- Saturday and Sunday -- in May to prevent the spread of coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. Only the shops selling essential items will remain open.

Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu made this suggestion which was approved by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said. After the Union government announced relaxation of certain rules in the third phase of lockdown, several shops selling non-essential merchandise reopened in the state from May 4, except those located in COVID-19 containment zones, he said.

Sahu advised that relaxation be suspended on weekends and there be a complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday to avoid weekend crowds, the official said. However, shops selling essential things including vegetables, milk and medicines will remain open on weekends too, he clarified.