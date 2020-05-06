Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19:Committee for extension of interim bail of prisoners by 45 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:31 IST
COVID-19:Committee for extension of interim bail of prisoners by 45 days

A high-powered committee, headed by a Delhi High Court judge, has recommended further extension of the interim bails of 2,177 undertrial prisoners as it would be dangerous to put them back in jail during the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee, headed by Justice Hima Kohli, was of the opinion that the interim bail of such prisoners needs to be extended by another 45 days from the date of expiry of the relief and a judicial order was required in this regard from the Delhi High Court. In the meeting held on Tuesday, it directed the Member Secretary of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority to place the committee's recommendations before the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court for necessary action, The committee, set up on Supreme Court's order to look into decongesting prisons and preventing spread of COVID-19 there, also resolved to transfer 100 more prisoners from Tihar Jail to Mandoli Jail here so that prison administration can "implement social distancing amongst the inmates of all three jail complexes", including the one at Rohini here. The prison authorities have already transferred 260 prisoners from Tihar to Mandoli and Rohini in accordance with an earlier resolution of the committee.

During the meeting, the prison authorities told the committee that its earlier guidelines, instructions and resolutions are being strictly complied with and as a result they have been able to prevent spread of COVID-19 inside the jail premises. The Director General (Prisons) told the committee that isolation wards have been created "to prevent the intermingling of new entrants with other inmates" and that the new prisoners are also thermally screened and medically examined. The DG Prisons also told the court that the principle of social distancing was being followed scrupulously and common areas which are frequented by the inmates like bathing area, kitchen and jail telephone area "are being regularly cleaned and sanitised using appropriate disinfectant".

The committee said it was satisfied with the steps being taken and directed DG Prisons to continue doing the same. It also directed the jail administration to ensure release of undertrial prisoners immediately on receipt of bail orders from the court and to ensure their safe transit to their respective homes as was recommended earlier by the committee.

The DG Prisons told the committee that till May 5, 3,573 undertrial prisoners (UTPs) and convicts have been released on interim bail or parole or remission of sentence.  With regard to safe transit of the UTPs and convicts, released on bail or parole, the prison administration said the necessary steps have been taken. On representations received regarding ensuring proper healthcare of pregnant women who are in judicial custody, the prison administration said they were being provided adequate medical care and special diet.  The committee directed the prison administration to continue doing the same..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Care homes situation improving, says Johnson; UK denies sacrificing them

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the situation in care homes had improved, hours after his health minister denied Britain had prioritized hospitals over many elderly people in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak. A Reut...

Slovenia jobless soars by 20% due to coronavirus

The number of jobless people in Slovenia jumped by 19.9 year-on-year in April due to the coronavirus epidemic, reaching the highest level in three years, the Employment Service said on Wednesday.It said the jobless number reached 88,648 and...

Plea in HC to close liquor shops in Delhi till COVID-19 pandemic under control

A PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking direction to the AAP government to close liquor shops here until the coronavirus pandemic is under control. The plea was mentioned for an urgent hearing and it is likely to be lis...

Cannabis users rush to darknet to stock up for lockdowns, EU report says

Cannabis users appear to be stocking up via the darknet to avoid shortages while under lockdown during the coronavirus outbreak, the European drug agency said in a report.The Lisbon-based agency analyzed thousands of reviews on three major ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020