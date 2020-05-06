Lockdown violators sent to quarantine centres in Machilipatnam

The Revenue, Municipal and police officials held extensive raids in Machilipatnam, the district headquarters on Wednesday and sent the lockdown violators to quarantine centres. The officials here are ensuring the lockdown regulations being followed by the people to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Machilipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Khaja Vali said that vehicles were stopped and people were asked about the reason as why they stepped out of their houses, those who are unable to give satisfactory answers, are being sent to quarantine centres. Meanwhile, people here are pleading the officials and stating that they won't come out of their homes from now.

Machilipatnam RDO Khaja Vali, Municipal Commissioner Sivaramakrishna, Circle inspector Venkata Narayana took part in the raids. (ANI)