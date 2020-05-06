Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM announces Rs 50 lakh for kin of soldiers who lost their lives, says official

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated to provide Rs 50 lakh to the families of the soldiers of army and paramilitary forces of the state who lost their lives and a government job will also be given to a member of the family, said Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:43 IST
UP CM announces Rs 50 lakh for kin of soldiers who lost their lives, says official
Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Uttar Pradesh Awanish Awasthi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated to provide Rs 50 lakh to the families of the soldiers of army and paramilitary forces of the state who lost their lives and a government job will also be given to a member of the family, said Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Uttar Pradesh. "Saluting the martyrdom of the army and para military forces the Chief Minister has reiterated that it has been decided to give a total amount of 50 lakh to the family of the soldiers who lost their lives and give a government job to a dependent of the martyr's family," said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Uttar Pradesh while addressing a press conference.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation in the State, Awasthi said that the doctors working in non-COVID-19 hospitals in the State should also be kept safe. "We have adequate arrangement of PPE kits and N95 masks. It has been instructed that people should be kept aware of the COVID-19 situation as much as possible. Ayush Kavach app has also been launched now and people should use it," he said.

"Instructions have also been given to strengthen the MSME sector. People should get more employment in this sector hence it will be encouraged. Work in MSME sector should be vigilantly increased," he added. Permission has been granted to to open stationery and book store shops in Orange and Green zones, Awasthi informed.

Speaking about the stranded Uttar Pradesh migrants in other states, Awasthi informed that 19 trains carrying people stranded in other states have arrived in the State. "More trains will be arriving. Around 1200 persons are accommodated in each train," he added.

Meanwhile, number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1831 in Uttar Pradesh out of which 1080 patients have recovered while 58 others succumbed to the infection, said State Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad. There is no active case in six districts of the state, Prasad added. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to extend ban on all flights by four weeks from Thursday - government official

Nigeria will extend a ban on all flights by four weeks as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a government official told reporters on Wednesday.Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, said Thursd...

Democrats say Trump's pick for powerful U.S. court too inexperienced

A federal judge who is a protege of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is too inexperienced to sit on a powerful federal appeals court in Washington, Democratic lawmakers said on Wednesday. De...

Noida: No fresh COVID-19 case; locals concerned over 'low number of tests'

No fresh case of coronavirus was reported across Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday, keeping the tally of COVID-19 cases in district Gautam Buddh Nagar at 192, according to officials. Also, no patients were discharged on Wednesday, they s...

COVID-19: Cochin Shipyard resumes operations; Kolkata, Mumbai units still shut

Cochin Shipyard Limited CSL on Wednesday said it has resumed operations with reduced strength after Ernakulam district was notified as a green zone. The public sector ship repair and building yard, however, has not resumed operations at its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020