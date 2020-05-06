Zimbabwe releases more 2528 prisoners under the instruction of President

Zimbabwe has released another 2528 prisoners yesterday under the amended discharge proclaimed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa shortening their jail terms to time served, according to a news report by The Herald.

Another 1680 prisoners were also freed in March. Among those released, yesterday were 172 women, with Norest Marumha possibly getting the largest remission since she was sentenced more than two years ago for 20 years over a human trafficking scandal that left several women stranded in Kuwait.

She was the local agent in a trafficking saga that saw Zimbabwean women lured to the Middle East on false promises of good jobs.

Six of the prisoners released yesterday were serving life terms, having completed at least 20 years behind bars to qualify for clemency, including murderer Jorum Siwela, a former Chapungu Football Club player who killed his rival suitor in a love triangle 22 years ago.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Officer Commanding Harare province, Senior Assistant Commissioner Alvord Gapare said the Presidential clemency will ease pressure on the available resources.

"The release of inmates will go a long way in reducing pressure on available resources. It decongests our prisons and we commend the President for pardoning these prisoners, " he said.