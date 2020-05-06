U.S.'s Pompeo, Russia's Lavrov discussed arms control issues -U.S. State Dept

U.S.'s Pompeo, Russia's Lavrov discussed arms control issues -U.S. State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:38 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the next steps on arms control issues in a call with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said in a statement but gave no other details.
In a call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last month, Pompeo had said any future arms control talks needed to include China. The two on Wednesday also discussed global response efforts to the novel coronavirus, the department said.
