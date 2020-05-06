Russia's Lavrov, UK's Raab agree on need to improve cooperation

Russia's Lavrov, UK's Raab agree on need to improve cooperationReuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:22 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his British counterpart Dominic Raab discussed relations between Moscow and London and voiced intention to improve cooperations, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Lavrov and Raab, in a phone call, also discussed the new coronavirus outbreak, the Syrian crisis and the situation in Ukraine.
