Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. reaches settlement to recover over $49 mln involving Malaysia's 1MDB -DOJ

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 08:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 08:12 IST
U.S. reaches settlement to recover over $49 mln involving Malaysia's 1MDB -DOJ

The United States has reached a settlement to recover more than $49 million involving Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, the Department of Justice said.

The government of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak set up the 1MDB fund in 2009. The Justice Department has estimated more than $4.5 billion was siphoned out of Malaysia by high-level fund officials and their associates between 2009 and 2014 in a scandal that has also embroiled Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The DOJ said in a statement dated May 6 it has settled its civil forfeiture cases against assets acquired by the former managing director of Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC), Khadem al-Qubaisi, using funds allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB and laundered through financial institutions in several jurisdictions, including the United States, Switzerland, Singapore and Luxembourg.

IPIC had guaranteed bonds for 1MDB in 2012, arranged by Goldman. Al-Qubaisi is reported to have been sentenced to prison for 15 years in 2019. With this and prior related forfeiture cases, the United States will have recovered or assisted in the recovery of nearly $1.1 billion in assets associated with 1MDB, representing the largest civil forfeiture ever concluded by the agency, the DOJ said.

The Atlantic Property Trust, which oversees the assets at issue in these forfeiture actions, has agreed to forfeit all assets subject to pending forfeiture complaints in which they have a potential interest. The trustee, who is the wife of al-Qubaisi, is also required to cooperate and assist the Justice Department in the orderly transfer, management and disposition of the relevant assets, the DOJ said.

Efforts to contact the Trust were not immediately successful. The assets subject to the settlement agreement include the sale proceeds of high-end real estate in Beverly Hills as well as a luxury penthouse in New York City that al-Qubaisi allegedly acquired with funds traceable to misappropriated 1MDB monies, the agency said.

Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the agency's Criminal Division said the settlement "sends a clear signal that the Department of Justice is committed to tracing, seizing, and forfeiting criminal proceeds that are laundered through the U.S. financial system." The DOJ said several related civil forfeiture complaints remain pending against assets associated with other alleged co-conspirators.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

CONCACAF chief eyes World Cup qualifying overhaul

CONCACAF chief Victor Montagliani said the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic would likely force changes to the structure of the regions qualifying competition for the 2022 World Cup. In an interview with Canadas Onesoccer.com we...

First special train from Delhi to ferry home about 1,200 migrant workers to Madhya Pradesh: Official.

First special train from Delhi to ferry home about 1,200 migrant workers to Madhya Pradesh Official....

Asia stocks relieved by China export surprise, US bonds face debt flood

Asian shares pared early losses on Thursday after Chinese exports proved far stronger than even bulls had imagined, while U.S. bond investors were still daunted by the staggering amount of new debt set to be sold in coming weeks.Beijing rep...

Alert Level 2 to see more activity open up in NZ: PM Jacinda Ardern

Alert Level 2 will see significantly more activity open up across the country requiring New Zealanders to play it safe and remain vigilant so the virus doesnt bounce back, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.Every alert level to f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020