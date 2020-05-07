Deploy cops at hospitals where migrants seek certificates: HC

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has directed for deployment of police at all government hospitals in the city where migrant workers gather to get medical certificates before travelling to their native places, and ensure that physical distancing norms are followed. Justice Anil Kilor issued the order on Tuesday after hearing a petition filed by city resident C H Sharma, raising concerns over migrants gathering at government hospitals and not following the social distancing norms.

Advocate Anil Gilda, appointed to assist the court, pointed out that after the Centre granted permission to stranded migrants to go back to their native states, they were gathering in large numbers at government hospitals to obtain medical certificate. Due to lack of police deployment and security, no one follows social distancing, Gilda argued.

Justice Kilor then said, "The commissioner of police is directed to make necessary arrangements and deploy additional force, if required, at all government hospitals to ensure whenever migrants go there for medical certificates, social distancing norms are strictly followed." The petition had also raised the issue of setting up Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) across the state to increase the number of COVID-19 tests. Gilda informed the court that the state authorities are taking steps to set up VRDLs at various places in Vidarbha region and such facilities are already functional in Amravati and Nagpur.

However, the labs in Chandrapur, Gondia and Yavatmal are not functional till date because the necessary equipment is not available, he said. The court then directed the state government to expedite the process of making VRDLs functional at Chandrapur, Gondia and Yavatmal.