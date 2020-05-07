Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deploy cops at hospitals where migrants seek certificates: HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:32 IST
Deploy cops at hospitals where migrants seek certificates: HC

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court has directed for deployment of police at all government hospitals in the city where migrant workers gather to get medical certificates before travelling to their native places, and ensure that physical distancing norms are followed. Justice Anil Kilor issued the order on Tuesday after hearing a petition filed by city resident C H Sharma, raising concerns over migrants gathering at government hospitals and not following the social distancing norms.

Advocate Anil Gilda, appointed to assist the court, pointed out that after the Centre granted permission to stranded migrants to go back to their native states, they were gathering in large numbers at government hospitals to obtain medical certificate. Due to lack of police deployment and security, no one follows social distancing, Gilda argued.

Justice Kilor then said, "The commissioner of police is directed to make necessary arrangements and deploy additional force, if required, at all government hospitals to ensure whenever migrants go there for medical certificates, social distancing norms are strictly followed." The petition had also raised the issue of setting up Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) across the state to increase the number of COVID-19 tests. Gilda informed the court that the state authorities are taking steps to set up VRDLs at various places in Vidarbha region and such facilities are already functional in Amravati and Nagpur.

However, the labs in Chandrapur, Gondia and Yavatmal are not functional till date because the necessary equipment is not available, he said. The court then directed the state government to expedite the process of making VRDLs functional at Chandrapur, Gondia and Yavatmal.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Health Minister condoles deaths in Visakhapatnam mishap

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday condoled the deaths of people killed in Visakhapatnam gas leak mishap.News of death of people in a gas leak accident from Vizag in AndhraPradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences t...

Thailand to expand coronavirus testing as new cases dwindle

Thailand plans to expand coronavirus testing for critical groups as the number of new cases is dwindling into single digits and some business are reopening, a senior official said on Thursday.The government aims to reach a total of 400,000 ...

Chandrababu Naidu writes to Union Ministers requesting for medical experts to treat people affected by Styrene gas

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Union Minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to send medical experts to treat people affected by Styrene gas in Visakhapatnam. Naidu copied the letter to Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health Fami...

Styrene vapour leak from chemical plant in AP leaves 8 dead, over 200 hospitalised

A major early morning chemical leak from a polymer plant near here impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving eight people dead and scores of citizens suffering from breathlessness and other problems, as the Andhra Pradesh government or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020