Vizag gas leak: Principal Secy to PM holds high-level review, directs to send expert teams
Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr PK Mishra, held a high-level review meeting over Vizag gas leak on Thursday and directed to send teams of experts on-site and also measures for relief, rescue and short term as well as long term medical impactANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:56 IST
The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, and officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Director, AIIMS and other medical experts.
Ten people have been killed in the mishap. While 800 people have been hospitalised, the NDRF has informed. Styrene gas leakage had occurred at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early this morning. (ANI)
