Odisha working towards resuming passport services in green and orange zones

The Regional Headquarters of Passport Office in Odisha has asked all the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) and the chief postmaster to make all necessary arrangements regarding resuming of services in green and orange zones.

There are 21 passport centers in Odisha including one Passport Office/Passport Seva Kendra in Bhubaneswar and 20 Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in different districts of the state.

As per the Regional Headquarters, passport services at the centers in orange and green zones will start soon except in red zones. (ANI)