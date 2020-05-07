Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raigarh SP and Collector visit hospital to meet gas leak victims

Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh and Collector Yashwant Kumar on Thursday met those who were affected by the gas leak at a paper mill here.

ANI | Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 19:29 IST
Raigarh SP and Collector visit hospital to meet gas leak victims
Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh and Collector Yashwant Kumar meet gas leak victims on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Raigarh Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh and Collector Yashwant Kumar on Thursday met those who were affected by the gas leak at a paper mill here. Speaking to media about the incident, Singh said that the owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from the cops.

"Owner of the mill tried to hide the incident from us and did not inform police. A case will be registered,"he said. At least seven workers were hospitalized after a gas leak at a paper mill in Raigarh on Thursday. Three of the workers are said to be critical condition. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Boiler explodes at thermal plant in TN, 8 sustain burn injuries

A boiler at an NLC India thermal power plant exploded here on Thursday leading to a brief spurt of blaze causing serious burn injuries to two contract workers and comparatively milder wounds to six others, who have been hospitalised, an off...

Union Home Ministry allows construction of chariot to be undertaken at Rath Khala in Puri.

Union Home Ministry allows construction of chariot to be undertaken at Rath Khala in Puri....

Luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus Group filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, marking one of the highest-profile collapses yet among retailers forced to temporarily close stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Neiman Marcus, which filed for bankrup...

After Vizag gas leak, Centre asks chemical firms to exercise caution when reopening plants

After deadly styrene gas leak in Visakhapatnam, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday urged all public and private chemical makers to exercise caution and care while reopening their plants. Union Environme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020