Kenyan courts deliver 7,000 judgments digitally amid coronavirus

Kenya delivered 7,000 judgments by various courts in the country during this coronavirus era through the use of technology, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

Chief Justice David Maraga has revealed this while receiving a donation of computers from the European Union to the judiciary and other agencies in the justice sector at the Supreme Court building on Wednesday.

While admitting that the pandemic had pushed the Judiciary to step up efforts to embrace technology, he pointed out that it has also exposed its readiness to upscale processes.

"The use of technology in the dispensation of justice has since proved an invaluable channel through which we can carry out operations in the justice sector during this period of scaled-down court operations," Maraga said.

"We have so far managed to deliver approximately 7,000 judgments during this period. There is no doubt that the crisis has provided an opportunity for us in the justice sector to reflect on how to address the current gaps related to technology in the enhancement of justice, "he added.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, the Commissioner-General of Prisons, Wycliffe Ogala, the Director of Probation and Aftercare Services, Mary Mbau and the Judiciary's Chief Registrar, Anne Amadi were also present while receiving the donation of computers from the European Union.