FIR registered against LG Polymers over Vizag gas leak tragedy
An FIR has been registered against LG Polymers in connection with the gas leakage incident in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam on Thursday in which 11 people were killed.ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:11 IST
An FIR has been registered against LG Polymers in connection with the gas leakage incident in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam on Thursday in which 11 people were killed. The FIR has been registered at Gopalapatnam Police Station under Sections 278, 284, 285, 337, 338, 304-II of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrests have been made till now.
On Thursday morning gas leakage from chemical plant at LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore each to the families of the deceased in the gas leak incident. (ANI)
