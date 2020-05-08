HC calls for educating people about post-lockdown challenges in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Thursday asked the authorities to educate people about the post-lockdown challenges and called for starting widespread dissemination of the information forthwith. The High Court asked the authorities to prepare the public for the permissible conduct upon removal of the restrictions, progression of COVID-19 virus infection, life of the virus, and possibility of carriers existing and infecting people despite the lockdown and all related information.

A division bench of the High Court issued the string of instructions while hearing two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) on the COVID-19 pandemic. The High Court is continuously assessing the situation that has arisen due to the pandemic and action taken on the issues highlighted in its order on April 3 which need to be addressed by the authorities working for mitigation of the sufferings caused due to COVID-19.