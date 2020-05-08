Moldova court says 200 mln euro loan from Russia violates law

Moldova's Constitutional Court said on Thursday that the government was not allowed to borrow 200 million euros from Russia because the loan agreement violated the law.

The government hoped the 10-year loan could partially cover this year's state budget deficit as the tiny eastern European country is seeking external financing to support its economy during the turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The court decision is final and cannot be challenged," said the head of the Constitutional Court, Domnica Manole.