U.S., China top trade representatives held phone call -China ministry

U.S., China top trade representatives held phone call -China ministryReuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-05-2020 08:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 08:04 IST
Top trade representatives of China and the United States held a phone call on Friday and agreed to strengthen macroeconomic and public health cooperation, China's commerce ministry said in a statement. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also agreed during the call that the two countries will work together to create a favourable environment for implementing the Phase 1 trade deal reached early this year, the ministry said.
The two sides agreed to maintain communication going forward, the Chinese commerce ministry said in its statement.
