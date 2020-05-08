Left Menu
Development News Edition

24 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura; state tally reaches 88

With 24 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel testing positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 88, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 08-05-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 12:04 IST
24 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura; state tally reaches 88
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

With 24 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel testing positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 88, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. All the fresh cases were reported in the 86th battalion headquarters of the BSF located at Ambassa in Dhalai district, he said.

"ALERT 24 persons from 86th-Bn BSF Ambassa found COVID-19 POSITIVE. Total COVID-19 patients in Tripura now stands: 88 total cases, active cases: 86, discharged: 02. There is no POSITIVE case among civilians. Stay Safe," he has tweeted. Meanwhile, S K Rakesh, Assistant CS of Tripura, said: "22 COVID-19 positive cases reported from 138 battalion BSF Ambassa including a lady and three children. Samples of all 298 BSF personnel in 138 battalions have been collected and tested. In the same campus, 86 battalion of BSF is also located. At present, 673 samples of BSF are under screening from both these battalions at the Ambassa and other camps."

He said 30 persons including doctors, nurses and paramedics are being specially trained for dealing with COVID-19. He added that at present the state government has not released any official alert on banning pork in the state due to the swine flu which has badly affected neighbouring Assam. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia sets plan to end most COVID-19 restrictions by July

Australia will ease social distancing restrictions in a three-step process, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, as Canberra aims to remove most curbs by July and get nearly 1 million people back to work amid a decline in coronavir...

UP: Woman constable's husband, 8 in-laws booked for dowry death

An FIR has been registered against the husband and eight in-laws of a woman constable who died under mysterious circumstances here, police said on Friday. The body of Rajkumari 25, a constable in Government Railway Police GRP was found at h...

MP: Shramik train with 1,100 migrants arrives from Delhi

A Shramik Special train, with 1,100 migrants from Delhi, arrived at Chattarpur station in Bundelkhand district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, an official. The COVID-19 lockdown rendered several migrants jobless, prompting a mass exodus of lab...

Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings

At an outer suburban manufacturing plant, engineer Byron Kennedy is resetting a machine to spray-print a layer of copper on to a door handle, aiming to use the metals antiviral properties to counter the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. His ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020