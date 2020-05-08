Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman moves anticipatory bail plea in Delhi HC

Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi High Court apprehending his arrest on a complaint registered by Special Cell of Delhi Police over his alleged seditious remarks on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:53 IST
Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman moves anticipatory bail plea in Delhi HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Minorities Commission Chairman Zafarul-Islam Khan has moved an anticipatory bail plea in Delhi High Court apprehending his arrest on a complaint registered by Special Cell of Delhi Police over his alleged seditious remarks on social media. The anticipatory bail plea moved through advocate Vrinda Grover stated that Khan is a law-abiding senior citizen of India and is a public servant serving as the Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission.

It said that he is a scholar, author of repute and a senior citizen aged about 72 years. According to the lawyer, the court will hear the plea on May 12.

The plea said that Khan apprehends his arrest in a "motivated, untenable and absolutely frivolous complaint" which has been registered by Special Cell under Sections 124A/153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Khan had, on Wednesday, told the Cyber Cell that it can not compel him to go to any police station because of his old age and him suffering from old-age related physical illnesses.

However, he said that he is available and ready to co-operate in the probe at his home and so police can question him at his home. The plea said that no offence has been committed by him and that the present FIR has been registered with a mala fide intention to harass and intimidate Khan.

It said that the FIR against the petitioner is misconceived, being made on a misrepresentation of facts and an erroneous, untenable reading of the law. As such, it does not warrant the curtailment of liberty and dignity of the petitioner, which is his guaranteed right under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, the plea added. Several petitions are also pending in Delhi High Court seeking action against the inflammatory and threatening statements made by him on social media against the Hindu community on April 28 calling, labelling and referring the Hindu community as Hindutva bigots, and threatening the members of Hindu community of dire consequences.

The pleas against Khan in the High Court also said that he has intentionally and "extremely cleverly and with the intent of vigilantism and intention to cause a rift between religions at a sensitive time" when the country is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

India may not achieve peak in COVID-19 cases if people follow do's and dont's: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday stated that the country may not achieve the peak in COVID-19 cases if people follow all the required dos and donts to keep the virus at bay. If we will follow required dos and donts, we ma...

EPFO Delhi West processes 29,057 claims disbursing about Rs 50 crores under COVID-19 window

EPFO has processed more than 13 lakh claims to avail advance to fight COVID-19 involving a disbursal of around Rs 3,100 crores with the Delhi West office of the organization processing 29,057 applications and disbursing about Rs 50 crores. ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 8

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

India Cements partially resumes operations at mftg facilities

Chennai, May 8 PTI Cement manufacturer India Cements on Friday said it has resumed partial operations at its facilities and in grinding units which remained shut following the COVID-19 induced lockdown. ..our company has partiallygradually ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020