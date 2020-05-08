In 216 districts no positive COVID-19 cases detected; India's recovery percentage now 29.36

Left Menu
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:09 IST
Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that there are 216 districts where no COVID-19 cases have been detected, and the recovery percentage is now 29.36. "In the last 24 hours, there were 3,390 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1,273 recoveries. The recovery percentage is now 29.36. Till now, 16,540 patients have been cured and 37,916 patients are under active medical supervision," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during the media briefing on COVID-19 situation.

"In 216 districts in the country no positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected. In 42 districts no new cases have been detected in the last 28 days. In 29 districts no new cases have been detected in the last 21 days. In 36 districts no new cases have been detected in the last 14 days. In 46 districts no new cases have been detected in the last seven days," he added. Agarwal further informed that Indian Railways has converted 5,231 coaches as "COVID care centres."

"They will be placed on 215 identified stations and will be used for treatment of mild and very mild cases while ensuring that different coaches are designated for suspected and confirmed cases," Agrawal stated. (ANI)

