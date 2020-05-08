Left Menu
Development News Edition

CISF Assistant sub-inspector posted in Kolkata dies due to COVID-19

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday confirmed that the medical test reports of a CISF Assistant Sub-inspector posted in Kolkata revealed that he died due to the novel coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:18 IST
CISF Assistant sub-inspector posted in Kolkata dies due to COVID-19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday confirmed that the medical test reports of a CISF Assistant Sub-inspector posted in Kolkata revealed that he died due to the novel coronavirus. The CISF official was posted at the security unit of the Indian Museum in Kolkata had died at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

According to CISF, of now there are total 35 positive cases of COVID-19 among the CISF personnel across the country. A per data the number of cases based on locations are from Mumbai Airport 11, Mumbai Port two, IG Mint Mumbai one, HP/BPCL Mumbai one, Delhi Airport three, DMRC Delhi 11, 11th RB Greater Noida one, SSG Noida one, Kolkata Port Trust three, and GRSEL Kolkata one.

Meanwhile, BSF in a press release said, "In continuation of the press release issued on Thursday, 30 new cases of COVID-19 positive BSF personnel (six from Delhi and 24 from Tripura) have been reported from different establishments." The press release said that all of them are under the best available medical care at AIIMS Jhajjar and at G B Pant Hospital, Agartala. All instructions and directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) are strictly being followed.

"Frequencies of sanitization efforts of workplaces/living barracks have been increased. In addition to existing apparatus of sanitization, improvised methods like water cannons are used for quick disinfection of buildings and establishments. BSF personnel are repeatedly sensitized to firmly adhere to preventive protocols," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says will be tested for coronavirus daily after military aide tests positive

US President Donald Trump has decided that he will be tested daily for the coronavirus after one of his valets tested positive for the deadly disease. A military aide of Trump, whom the White House officials described as a personal valet, t...

EU project at stake if recovery fund not agreed soon, Gentiloni says

The European Union is at a crossroads and risks falling apart if governments do not quickly agree on a new fund to sustain the blocs economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis, EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.W...

30 more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 823: Officials.

30 more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 823 Officials....

British coastguards rescue more than 120 migrants in Channel

British coastguards rescued more than 120 migrants trying to cross the English Channel on seven small boats, French maritime authorities said on Friday. The rescue took place in the night from Thursday to Friday, a spokesman for the Maritim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020