K'taka govt awaits consent of 6 states to operate trains for stranded people

The Karnataka government is awaiting the approval of 6 out of the 11 states, that it had written for consent, to operate trains for the movement of stranded people.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:19 IST
Manjunath Prasad, Karnataka's Nodal Officer for migrant workers talking to reporters on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government is awaiting the approval of 6 out of the 11 states, that it had written for consent, to operate trains for the movement of stranded people. "We have got consent from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand so far. We have written to 11 states. Our limitation is that only 5 trains can run per day. Trains will depart every day," said Manjunath Prasad, Nodal Officer for migrant workers, Karnataka.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok said that the state is not responsible for delay in the movement of the migrants, as the government is awaiting approval from other states to operate the trains. "We have already booked 16 trains and are ready to send the migrant workers. But consent is awaited from other state governments. Bihar has given permission fro one train every day.Karnataka is not at fault," said R Ashok, Karnataka Revenue Minister and Incharge of the migrant worker.

He also that some of the states are not ready to receive migrant workers. Earlier, the Karnataka government had decided to cancel all trains arranged to facilitate the movement of migrants to other states, but soon took a u-turn after it drew flak over its decision. (ANI)

