Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal moves Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in doctor's suicide case

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal on Friday moved an anticipatory bail in a Delhi court in connection with an FIR on abetment charges in a doctor's suicide case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:23 IST
AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal moves Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in doctor's suicide case
AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal on Friday moved an anticipatory bail in a Delhi court in connection with an FIR on abetment charges in a doctor's suicide case. The court has fixed the hearing on May 11 on the MLA's plea.

Jarwal, who was booked by Delhi Police on the charges of extortion and abetment to suicide after a doctor allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi, has moved Rouse Avenue Court seeking anticipatory bail. He has submitted that he shall be co-operating with the police authorities in the investigation.

Meanwhile, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against two accused- Jarwal and Kapil Nagar- in the doctor's suicide case. The FIR was lodged by Delhi Police on the complaint filed by Hemant, who is the son of the deceased and alleged that the deceased was threatened, intimidated for extortion by Jarwal and Nagar.

The deceased was also running the business of the water tanker in collaboration with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) since 2005. It is further alleged that since the accused became the MLA in 2015, he used to extort money from the deceased on a monthly basis through his Nagar and other people.

When deceased refused to give the money, the accused allegedly threatened him to get the tankers removed from the DJB and to stop the payments of pending bills. According to police, "It was found that Rajendra Singh had committed suicide by hanging on the rooftop of his house and in a suicide note found at the spot, the doctor alleged harassment and extortion by the MLA. The note has been sent to the forensic lab for investigation". (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF Technical Committee recommends less foreign players in ISL, I-League games from next season

The Technical Committee of All India Football Federation on Friday recommended the implementation of the continental bodys rule on fielding foreign players in a domestic match from next year, reducing the number to four from five, a decisio...

Team of Army, IAF personnel rescue helicopter crew in daring ops in Sikkim

In a daring operation, a joint team of Indian Air Force and the Army on Friday rescued six crew members of an Mi-17 military helicopter from a snow-capped mountain at an altitude of 15,500 feet in North Sikkim, officials said. The Mi-17 med...

Hair salons to open in Sri Lanka as coronavirus lockdown set to lift

With the coronavirus lockdown set to end in Sri Lanka, hair salons can resume businesses from May 11 after adhering to a set of precautionary measures, officials said here on Friday. Sri Lanka imposed a nation-wide curfew from March 20 to c...

Ludhiana DM allows restaurants, eateries to open up for home delivery from 7 am to 7 pm

While providing relief to the residents, the district administration has allowed the restaurants and other eateries to open up for home delivery. However, the takeaway and dining facility would not be allowed, and these relaxations will not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020