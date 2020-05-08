Left Menu
Delhi HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking action against Delhi Police for alleged attack on JMI University students

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned till May 19, the hearing on a petition demanding immediate relief and action against Delhi Police officials for allegedly attacking the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on December 15 last year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:38 IST
Delhi HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking action against Delhi Police for alleged attack on JMI University students
Delhi High Court. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned till May 19, the hearing on a petition demanding immediate relief and action against Delhi Police officials for allegedly attacking the students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on December 15 last year. The application, filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan through advocates Sneha Mukherjee and Siddharth Seem, has raised issues that several students from JMI University have been called to the police station and Crime Branch and made to sit for hours in the name of the investigation being conducted by Delhi Police.

"The harassment of the students at the hand of the Delhi Police has not stopped even with the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country," the application said. It sought an early listing saying that the situation of the JMI University is as serious as before and there have been cases of police brutality on students on February 20. Students have been called for interrogation even during the nationwide lockdown and harassed, questioned and made to sit for hours unnecessarily.

"At this juncture, it has become absolutely necessary to prepone the present case," the plea said. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had asked the Central government, Delhi Police and other respondents in the matter to file a reply on the various petitions pending over JMI University December incident. (ANI)

