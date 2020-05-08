One Maoist held in encounter with security personnel in Chhattigarh's Bijapur

An exchange of fire took place between security forces and the Maoists at Bijapur and Dantewada borders at 6:30 am today, SP Dantewada Abhishek Pallav said while speaking to ANI. After the conclusion of the gun-battle, the security personnel found an injured maoist, who was shot on his leg. He was immediately given primary emergency treatment at the encounter site.

It was a joint inter-district operation of Bijapur and Dantewada District Reserve Guards, Special Task Force and CRPF. "During the search, an injured Naxal was found with bullet injury in his leg. He has been identified as Baman Muchaki and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head," the Dantewada SP added.

"The Maoist has warrants and multiple Naxal cases pending against him." More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)