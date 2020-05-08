Kenya Red Cross donates phones to prisoners for communicating families during pandemic

The Kenya Red Cross has donated 183 mobile phones to prisons in Kenya to aid them in communicating with their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenya Prisons Service Commissioner-General, Wycliffe Ogalo has made this donation on Friday, May 8 at the headquarters in Upperhill, Nairobi.

Kenya Red Cross took to social media to announce the kind donation in a day when the organization also marks the World Red Cross Day.

Earlier today, the Kenya Red Cross in partnership with the @ICRC donated 183 phones and airtime to @PrisonsKe.This is to allow inmates in all prisons to stay in touch with their families despite the suspension of the family visitation program imposed by COVID-19 restrictions. pic.twitter.com/gopYuwn1yX — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) May 8, 2020

"Earlier today, the Kenya Red Cross in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross donated 183 phones and airtime to the Kenya Prisons Service, "said Keny Red Cross.

State Department for Correctional Services Principal Secretary, Zeinab Hussein has suspended all jail visits for 30 days on Saturday, March 21.

An extension was announced by Transport CS, James Macharia during the daily coronavirus briefing on Sunday, April 5 at Afya House.

The National Council on the Administration of Justice (NCAJ) resolved to release 4,800 prisoners who were serving time for petty offenses on Thursday, April 2.