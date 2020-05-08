Central public health team arrives in Pune to evaluate COVID-19 situation

A team of central public health department arrived in Pune on Friday and held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner of Pune division over the COVID-19 situation. "The team lead by Dr Sudhir Gupta met Divisional commissioner and advised the administration to focus more on surveying in containment zones, contact tracing, and need of quarantining people," read a press release.

"The team will further meet Municipal commissioners of PMC and PCMC, health officials and will also visit several hospitals here," it added. Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced that 20 Central Public Health Teams are being sent to the 20 districts that are reporting the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with a total of 17,974 cases. Mumbai and Pune remain in the red zone with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases from the state. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 56,342 and the death toll is 1,886. (ANI)