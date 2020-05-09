Two drug smugglers arrested from Sirsa: Punjab DGP
Punjab Police arrested two drug smugglers, Ranjeet Rana Cheeta and his brother Gagandeep Bhola from Sirsa in Haryana, informed Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Saturday.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 09-05-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 09:07 IST
Punjab Police arrested two drug smugglers, Ranjeet Rana Cheeta and his brother Gagandeep Bhola from Sirsa in Haryana, informed Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Saturday. "Following up further on arrests of Hizbul operatives in J&K and Punjab, Police juggernaut moved further to nab Ranjeet Rana Cheeta of Amritsar, one of the biggest drug smugglers of India from Sirsa today. Cheeta was wanted in 532 kg heroin haul from Attari in June 2019," Gupta tweeted.
Gupta informed that the duo was arrested from Begu village in Sirsa. "Ranjeet Rana and his brother Gagandeep Bhola arrested from Begu village in Sirsa, Haryana. Ranjit Rana Cheeta, suspected to have smuggled in heroin and other drugs from Pakistan, camouflaged in as many as 6 rock salt consignments through ICP Amritsar between 2018-2019," read his subsequent tweet. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India
Editors Guild of India condemns attack on Arnab Goswami and his wife
International passenger capacity for India reduced by 89 per cent in April due to COVID-19: UN
India's COVID-19 tally reaches 23,077
No shortage of Hydroxychloroquine in India: IDMA Gujarat Chairman