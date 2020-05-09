Left Menu
Yogi Adityanath holds COVID-19 review meeting

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a COVID-19 review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-05-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 11:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during COVID-19 review meet in Lucknow on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier on May 7, Yogi had directed officials to prepare an extensive action plan for the employment of migrants.

Addressing a high-level lockdown review meeting at his official residence on Thursday, Adityanath said that details of industrial units being run and employment provided to people through them should be documented. According to the official data, the state has registered 3,214 cases with 66 deaths while the total count of the country has reached 59,662 with 1981 deaths. (ANI)

Prove allegations or apologise: TMC on Amit Shah's letter to Mamata over migrants' trains

Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister was spreading a bundle ...

