Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela says troops seize abandoned Colombian combat boats, weapons

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 09-05-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 23:35 IST
Venezuela says troops seize abandoned Colombian combat boats, weapons
In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the boats were equipped with machine guns and ammunition, but had no crew, adding they were discovered as part of a nationwide operation to guarantee Venezuela's "freedom and sovereignty." Image Credit: Twitter(@DefencePRO_Guj)

Venezuela's military said it seized three abandoned Colombian light combat vessels that soldiers found on Saturday while patrolling the Orinoco river, several days after the government accused its neighbour of aiding a failed invasion. In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the boats were equipped with machine guns and ammunition, but had no crew, adding they were discovered as part of a nationwide operation to guarantee Venezuela's "freedom and sovereignty."

Colombia's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request to comment. On Wednesday, Venezuelan state television broadcast an interrogation video of a former U.S. soldier, in which he said a Florida security firm had hired him to train dissident Venezuelan troops in Colombia for an operation to seize control of Caracas' airport and capture President Nicolas Maduro.

Authorities said they arrested the man, Luke Denman, along with a second U.S. citizen and 11 others, as they attempted to enter Venezuela by boat on Monday from Colombia. The government said a separate raid attempt the day before left eight people dead. Maduro on Wednesday accused Colombian President Ivan Duque of enabling the operation, which Duque denied.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt asks DMs to release 2,446 Tablighi Jamaat members

The Delhi government on Saturday asked district magistrates to release over 2,000 Tablighi Jamaat members from quarantine centres and ensure that they do not stay in any other places except their homes. It will also facilitate ferrying of M...

3 more test Covid-19 positive in Assam; cases rise to 62

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of cases to 62 in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. A female student of the Regional Dental College in Guwahati tested positive...

'Vande Bharat' adds 2 new cases to Kerala's 'flattened COVID-19 curve'; Vijayan says 'warning' sign for all states

Kerala detected two more positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday -- both airlifted by the Centre from abroad under its Vande Bharat mission to bring back stranded Indians and expatriates in other countries -- hours after the state declared it h...

Three migrant workers on way to UP die on Maha-MP border

Three migrant workers who were on their way to Utttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, mostly walking, died in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said. The trio were among thousands of migrant workers who have set out on foo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020