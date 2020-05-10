Left Menu
Development News Edition

Group lends helping hand, emotional support to stranded Indian students, others in UK amid lockdown

They worked the phone lines from early morning till late night to lend Indians stranded in the United Kingdom a helping hand and emotional support.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 12:42 IST
Group lends helping hand, emotional support to stranded Indian students, others in UK amid lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika They worked the phone lines from early morning till late night to lend Indians stranded in the United Kingdom a helping hand and emotional support.

Be it food, medical help or counselling, a group of Indians settled in the UK came out to help not just students but all Indians stranded in the country due to COVID-19 lockdown. This group, Indian National Student Association (INSA) in the UK, came to aid of many Indians helping them to survive almost two months of unprecedented situation triggered due to COVID-19 outbreak worldwide.

While the government of India began the mission of evacuating Indians stranded abroad giving hope to many who are still awaiting their return, INSA ensured that Indians locked down in the UK and other nations won't lose their dignity and mental balance. Air India's first evacuation flight from London would be landing in Mumbai soon.

From collecting and disbursing verified information on flights, steps taken by Embassies, helping them fill forms for repatriation to calming their anxieties till they receive an official reply, this group of relatively young professionals handheld many Indians who were stuck abroad. Speaking to ANI from London, Amit Tiwari, a banker by profession and President of INSA-UK said that as the organisation works primarily for students, there are varied challenges being faced by students, mental health being the biggest of them.

"Mental health issue is a big challenge. You need qualified people to handle them. There are students who have got stuck on campuses while local students have gone back to their homes. Foreign students are inside these campuses which are no less than small townships. These students are feeling lonely and we are reaching out to them, talking to them and asking them to stay positive," said Tiwari. "There are people who have come here on short term visa or have come to undertake exam or there are tourists from India, they started contacting us. We sent across messages to those who wanted to help. We have been partnering with other organisations like Friends of India International as well. As living here is expensive and stringent rules to get medicines, we helped Indians out. We have a team of doctors and they provide consultancy regularly. We got distress calls from the US, Chile, Australia, Germany and others," Tiwari further added.

The organisation has deployed a 14 member team manning the telephones calls 8 am to 10 pm and one in Singapore answering emails. While another team keeps checking social media to provide information from government sources. The core team aims to provide medical and legal advice to people in distress. "There are students who have paid fee and accommodation upfront and need a refund. We have qualified people to point them in the right direction. Food supplies are a challenge simply because they are low on funds. They need money to buy a flight ticket when they get a chance to get back to India. People have been rationing and we need to sometimes provide food. Sometimes we find a person living close to them to deliver food," said Tiwari who has been touch with government authorities to provide credible information to the stranded.

The organisation has also put in a request to the Embassy to provide flights to major airports in India. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Direct Centre, Delhi govt to take welfare measures for sex workers,LGBT community: Plea in Delhi HC

A Public interest litigation PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court HC seeking direction to Centre and Delhi government, to take effective steps for social security and welfare measures including food, accommodation, and medicine, etc for s...

Study shows elderly people living in rural areas likely to have better mental well-being

While mental well-being of the elderly refers to how they perceive their everyday existence, i.e., if their outlook is positive or negative, which, in turn, makes their life pleasant or unpleasant. A recent study shows that there is a link ...

Here are factors which influence youth to regularly use e-cigarettes

In a bid to understand the growing use of e-cigarettes among youth, researchers have analysed the factors that influence adolescents to use it frequently. In the Public Health Nursing study of 1,556 adolescents in Korea, 55.1 per cent repor...

Decision to allow COVID-19 positive ambulance driver leave Assam draws flak

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said an ambulance driver who tested positive for COVID-19 was allowed to leave for Mumbai as he was asymptomatic, drawing flak from netizens on his social media accounts. On Saturday night...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020