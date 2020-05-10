All shops, except medical stores to remain closed in Pune's 69 containment zones till May 17

Pune Municipal Commissioner (PMC) has issued an order to close all shops, except medical stores and hospitals in 69 containment zones of the city from May 11 to May 17.

In the order, PMC directed the closure of all shops in containment zones of Pune from May 11 to 17. "In all 69 containment zones of the city, only hospitals and medical stores will be allowed to remain open," it said.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 60 thousand on Sunday, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected State with 20,228 positive cases of coronavirus, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.The number of total confirmed cases in the country rose to 62,939, including 19,358 patients who have been cured and discharged or migrated, according to the Ministry. (ANI)