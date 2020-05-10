9 Delhi Police cops test COVID-19 positive today
Nine Delhi Police personnel were tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. All the cops are of Sultan Puri Police Station under the Outer District of Delhi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:30 IST
Nine Delhi Police personnel were tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. All the cops are of Sultan Puri Police Station under the Outer District of Delhi. "The test reports of 9 police personnel of Sultan Puri Police Station, under the Outer District of Delhi, have come positive for COVID-19 today," said the Delhi Police.
Earlier on May 6, a Delhi Police Constable, who was brought dead to Dr RML Hospital on May 5, was found positive for the coronavirus in the report of his sample. According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 6,542 corona cases have been reported in Delhi with 73 deaths while the country has recorded 62,939 cases including 19,358 cured and 2,109 deaths so far. (ANI)
